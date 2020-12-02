Helen C. (Bodreau) Moreira, 89, of Milford, MA, passed Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Genesis Milford Center. She was the wife of the late Orazio 'Flash' Moreira who passed away in 2006. She was born in Northbridge and was raised by her Grandparents Paul and Mary Rej of Whitinsville. She was educated in the Whitinsville schools. Mrs. Moreira retired in 1996 from Incase Company where she was employed as a machine operator. She is survived by her sons, Richard Bodreau of Ocean Park, Washington, George Bodreau and his wife Brenda of Milford, seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren She was predeceased by her sons Robert Bodreau and John Bodreau. A graveside service will be held at 10 A.M. Saturday, Dec 5, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Cemetery on Medway Rd. Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford MA 01757 Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com