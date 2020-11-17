Helen J. (Sharkovitz) Pratt, 92, of Medway, died peacefully at her home on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Walter Pratt who died in 1995. Born in Medway on August 4, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Josephine (Kulish) Sharkovitz. Mrs. Pratt was a lifelong resident of Medway and graduated from Medway high School in 1946. She had worked at the former Mars Bargainland in Medway for many years. Mrs. Pratt enjoyed crocheting, cooking and baking. She loved her home but most importantly her family. She is survived by her son Walter Pratt and his wife Patricia of Venice, FL, three daughters Carol, Shirley and Karen Pratt, all of Medway and three grandchildren Amy and Alison Pratt and SSgt Alex Pratt, USMC and his wife Mikayla and their son Benjamin. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and her beloved cat. She was the sister of the late Anne Bertone, Stanley and Sophie Sharkovitz, and Stella Campagnone. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour on Friday, November 20 from 10 - 11 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 11:15 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. Please follow all required Covid-19 guidelines, including face coverings and social distancing. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Mrs. Pratts memory to the Purr-fect Cat Shelter, P.O. Box 548, Medway, MA 02053. Helens family is forever grateful for the compassionate care provided by the nurses and staff of Salmon VNA & Hospice.



