Helen Jacqueline (Litot) Vetrano, 88, of Franklin, also known as Jackie, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center in Natick. She was the beloved wife of the late John Parker Vetrano for 68 years. Born in Arnold, PA on May 6, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Helen (Dickson) Litot. Jackie was a resident of Franklin since 1965. She grew up in the Hartford, CT area and graduated from East Hartford High School in 1949. Before her retirement, she had worked at the former Baybank and Ben Franklin Savings Bank in Franklin. She had previously been an assistant manager at the Franklin Mill Store. Jackie had been an active member of the Franklin Federated Church. She was a past member and president of the Alden Club, she served on the Franklin Library Board and was a member of the Franklin Community Concerts. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and painting, along with being with her family and friends and enjoying a nice cup of tea. Jackie and her family spent many enjoyable summers camping at Shir-Roy Camping Area in NH. She is survived by two daughters, Alice Williams and her husband Roger of Hudson, NH; Nancy Fremault and her husband Chuck of Waltham, MA; a son Paul Vetrano and his wife Lisa of Franklin, MA., and she was predeceased by her daughter, Helen Vetrano and her sister, Dorothy Sylvester. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, October 25 from 5-8 p.m. at the Ginley Funeral Home, 131 Main St., Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) A private burial will take place at Union Street Cemetery in Franklin. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jackies memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019