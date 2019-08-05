|
BOYLSTON - Helen L. (Roberts) Smith Armstrong, 96, of Boylston and formerly of Hopedale, died on July 26, 2019 at Sterling Village.
Helen was the daughter of the late Henry and Florence (Daniels) Roberts and wife of the late Everett F. Smith and the late Justin E. Armstrong.
Helen was born and raised in Hopedale and was a 1941 graduate of Hopedale High School. She retired as a cost accountant from Westborough State Hospital in 1984.
Helen is survived by her children, Daniel Smith of Meriden, CT and Donna (Smith) Magowan and her husband Robert of Bluffton, SC, one brother, Donald A. Roberts of Bangor, ME; ten grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and family friend, Jeffrey Williams. She was predeceased by two daughters, Claudia L. Nixon and Jane D. Smith, a son, Everett F. Smith, Jr., and two siblings.
In accordance with Helen's wishes, there will be no services and burial will be held privately, with the assistance of the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn,MA 01501.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to .
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 5, 2019