Mrs. Helen L. (Marshall) Desrochers, 75, of Milford MA, died Monday (January 6, 2020) at Milford Regional Medical Center after an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald P. Desrochers, who died in 2014. Mrs. Desrochers was born in Wells ME, the daughter of the late Edward and the late Doris (Nickerson) Marshall, and attended public schools in Waltham MA. She had been employed as a bookkeeper and then as manager for fifty years at the W. H. Nichols Employee Federal Credit Union located first in Waltham MA and later in Ft. Devens MA. She is survived by her three children: Janice Cameron of Milford MA, Wendy Johnson of Milford MA and Derek Desrochers and his wife Amy of Hopkinton MA; three grandchildren: Benjamin Johnson, Julia Desrochers and Eli Johnson; also several other relatives including Eilene & Harold Best of FL, Sue & Dan Sullivan of PA and Ruth & Mike Olsen of NV. Visiting hours for Mrs. Desrochers will be held Sunday (January 12th) from 2pm to 4pm at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA, followed by a Prayer Service at 4pm. Cremation will follow and a private committal service will be held at the convenience of the family. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
