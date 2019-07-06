Home

Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
7 East Main Street
Milford, MA
View Map
Helen M. Caffarelli Obituary
Mrs. Helen M. (Soyka) Caffarelli, 91, of Merritt Island FL and formerly of Milford MA, died Thursday (July 4, 2019) at her daughters residence surrounded by her loving family after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Matthew J. Caffarelli, who died in 2007. Mrs. Caffarelli was born in Springfield MA, the daughter of the late Anthony and the late Mary (Fersztey) Soyka. She was a graduate of Springfield Trade High School, Class of 1946. Mrs. Caffarelli was first employed as a young woman at the Bosch Company located in Springfield MA. She later worked at the former GE Telechron plant located in Ashland MA and retired in 1994 from the former Millipore Company located in Milford MA. Mrs. Caffarelli was a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford. Mrs. Caffarelli is survived by her 2 Daughters: Pauline, wife of Christopher Simpson of Merritt Island FL and Rosemary, wife of Philip Brandler of Melbourne FL; 2 Sons: Joseph Caffarelli and his wife Anne of Uxbridge MA and Anthony J. Caffarelli and his wife Beverly; 7 Grandchildren: Anthony D. Caffarelli, M.D., of Newport Beach CA, Christopher Caffarelli of San Diego CA, Jacqueline, Jessica and Joseph Caffarelli of Uxbridge MA, Mark Simpson of Waterville ME and Diedre , wife of Jay Hopkins of Chesepeake VA; 3 Great Grandchildren: Hailey Hopkins of Chesepeake VA, Tyler and Kate Caffarelli of Newport Beach CA; also several nieces & nephews. Her funeral will be held Wednesday (July 10th) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Vernon Grove Cemetery in Milford MA. A visiting hour will be held Wednesday (July 12th) from 9am to 10am, prior to her Funeral Mass. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959
Published in Milford Daily News on July 6, 2019
