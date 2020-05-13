|
Helen M. 'Honey' (Boudreau) Galvin of Milford passed away Sunday, May 10, at the Medway Country Manor in Medway. She was 93 years old. She was the beloved wife of 63 years to the late Henry J. Galvin Jr. Honey was born in Cambridge to the late Alfred and Alice (Mulrey) Boudreau. She also was a resident for 46 years in Medford Hillside, MA. Honey was an avid speed skater and was a member of the Boston Skating Club. Honey was the devoted mother of Geri Balducci and her late husband Thomas J. Galvin and mother of deceased son Edward J. Galvin. She was the dear sister of Joan Boudreau of Provincetown, and was predeceased by nine brothers and three sisters. Honey was a grandmother of 5, great-grandmother of 11 and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to current guidelines, burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne with her husband will be private. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. To leave a message of condolence visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn- Wilmington
Published in Milford Daily News on May 13, 2020