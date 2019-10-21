|
Helen M. (Mann) Sanborn, 91, of Grafton and a longtime former resident of Upton passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 in Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. She was the wife of the late Homer Coolidge Sanborn who died in 2013 Mrs. Sanborn was born February of 1928 in Sterling, the daughter of the late Walter and Ethel (Godfrey) Mann and was a graduate of Leominster High School. Helen enjoyed bowling, singing, poetry and was the Upton correspondent for the Telegram & Gazette newspaper for many years. She was a recreational archeologist, a former member of the Upton Grange, a former member of area Women's Clubs and was an exchange student host who has welcomed 33 students over the years into her home. Helen was also a longtime member of the United Parish of Upton. She is survived by her sons, Ford R. Sanborn and his wife Cynthia Stroschein of Marlborough, David N. and his wife Amy Sanborn of Upton, Dale P. Sanborn of Grafton, Glenn W. Sanborn and his partner Mary Ellen Lombardi of Millbury; daughters, Karen L. Wiersma of Grafton, Valerie G. and her husband Michael Hopkins of Battle Creek, MI and Holly F. and her husband Skip Dion of Southbridge; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband Homer of 65 years, she was predeceased by her son, Donald Sanborn and her brothers, Lloyd Mann, Walter Mann and William Mann. Visiting hours will be held Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 from 9 -11 a.m. in the United Parish of Upton, 1 Church St., Upton followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Upton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tufts Wildlife Clinic, 200 Westborough Rd., No. Grafton, MA 01536. Arrangements by Buma Funeral Homes. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 21, 2019