Helen M. Seaver 53, of Milford MA, died Tuesday (April 7, 2020) at the Milford Regional Medical Center after an illness. Helen was born in Framingham MA, the youngest child and only daughter of the late William & the late Helen (MacEachern) Seaver. She attended the former St. Marys Grammar School and was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1984. She was also a graduate of Providence College, Class of 1988. Helen was first employed at the Massachusetts State House, working in the offices of Representative Marie J. Parente from 1989 to 1992. From 1993 to presently, she was employed at the MA. Department of Transitional Assistance, first working in the Worcester office and later in the Milford office. For the past several years she had worked as a supervisor at the Framingham office. Helen also served tirelessly as a caregiver for her mother during her later years. This freely offered and unsung but never unnoticed service allowed her mother to remain in the family home and allowed the frequent large family gatherings to continue for many years. Helen is survived by her 7 Brothers: William J. Seaver Jr. of Milford MA, David P. Seaver and his wife Barbara Martin Seaver of Rockville MD, Robert A. Seaver and his wife Kathleen of Uxbridge MA, Edward J. Seaver and his wife Peggy of Clark NJ, Michael C. Seaver of Hopedale MA, Richard F. Seaver and his wife Mary of Fitchburg MA and Stephen J. Seaver of Brewster MA; also her nieces & nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. In accordance with her wishes cremation will take place and traditional funeral services will be held on a day & time to be announced when the COVID-19 restrictions for public gatherings have subsided. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit (www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com) for the complete obituary and condolence book. The family highly encourages memorial donations be made to The Oliva Family Cancer Comfort Fund, c/o the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 10, 2020