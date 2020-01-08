|
Henry Demers, 59, of Brooklyn, CT passed away unexpectedly on January 6, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. Born on June 3, 1960 at Doctors Hospital in Worcester, MA, son of the late William T. Demers and Mary L. (Bouthitte) Demers. He was the beloved husband of Colleen (Moore) Demers, they were married in St. Augustine Church in Millville, MA. Henry enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, cigars, Boston Sports and his bowling league. He also liked historical and E.T. Science. Henry had a sense of humor and loved cars and sweets. Henry went to Blackstone Valley Tech Machine Shop in Upton, MA. He worked for Boston Digital Corporation in Milford, MA and Boston Scientific Corporation in Watertown, MA. His current employment was with Methods Machine Tools Inc. in Sudbury, MA. He leaves his wife of 38 years Colleen Demers of Brooklyn, CT ; his sons Sean Demers of Millville, MA, Scot Demers and his wife Natalia of Watertown, MA; his daughters Alisha Demers of Uncasville, CT, Abigail Demers of Norwich, CT and Samantha Demers of Brooklyn, CT; his grandchildren Sofia and Hunter of Millville, MA; his siblings Mary Coe of Uxbridge, MA, Theresa Guertin of E. Douglas, MA and James Demers of Uxbridge, MA. Also several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother William Demers A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9:30 AM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Our Lady Of La Salette, 25 Providence Road, Brooklyn, CT. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery Upton, MA. Calling Hours will be Friday, January 10, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Gagnon and Costello Funeral Home, 33 Reynolds Street, Danielson, CT. Share a memory at www.gagnonandcostellofh.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020