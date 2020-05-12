|
|
Henry J. Tayne (87) of Franklin, formerly of Braintree and Boston, died at home on May 10, 2020 of congestive heart failure surrounded by his wife Barbie and their three girls. Henry and Barbara were high school sweethearts. They were married for 67 years and Henry often said they met in the cradle. Henry was the beloved son of the late Henry J. Tayne, Sr. and Mary Gorey Tayne. He was a Staff Sgt. in the U.S. Air Force and a printer all his life, as were many of his family members before him. He was a member of the Boston Litho Club Inc. and was a magna cum laude graduate of Newbury Jr. College. He attended Boston State College and Dean College. He loved being with his family, spending time near the water, and exploring Boston and the Blue Hills. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara (Sullivan) Tayne, and his daughters: Kathie Tayne and Liz Tayne, both of Franklin, and Bobbi Tayne Gerlits and her husband Dave of Clinton. He is also survived by his two grandchildren: Henry and his wife Minah Gerlits of Leom inster and Bessie Struck of Sudbury, and two great - grandchildren: Isaiah Struck and Tayne Gerlits. He is also survived by his sisters Ann Provost and Kay Griffin, both of Westwood, and predeceased by his brother, Eddie of North Attleboro, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and family friends. Private arrangements are being done by Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home. The family would prefer no flowers. Should you wish to make a donation in his memory, the family suggests the Franklin Food Pantry. The family would like to thank the Franklin Fire Department, the staff at Milford Regional Medical Center, and Salmon VNA & Hospice for the care they provided.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 12, 2020