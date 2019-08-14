|
|
Henry Chick W. Tkowski, 91, of Milford passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Jennie M. (Sciretta) Tkowski who died in 2011. Mr. Tkowski was employed at the A.J. Knott Tool & Die Co. in Milford for over 50 years. He was born Oct. 6, 1927 in Milford the son of the late Edward and Stella (Kanopka) Tkowski and was a graduate of the former St. Marys High School, Milford. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Navy and had participated in the dedication ceremony of the USS Roberts in Bath, ME. Chick enjoyed hunting, fishing and a little woodworking. He loved being involved with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed watching them play sports and also took pride in watching them coach. In earlier years, he enjoyed dancing with his wife. Mr. Tkowski is survived by his children, Edward P. Tkowski and his wife Olivia Gonzales of Loveland, CO., Michael R. and his wife Teresa Tkowski of Bellingham and William H. and his wife Theresa Tkowski of Medway; 5 grandchildren, Ashley, Emily, Andrew and his wife Brittany, Ryan and Kaycee and 3 great-grandchildren, Aidan, Alexis and Teddy. Private graveside services will be held at a later date in St. Marys Cemetery, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019