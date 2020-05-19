Home

Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Herbert S. Wood II, 89, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. He was born in Foxboro in 1931, the son of the late Ernest P. and Millicent (Hudson) Wood and was a graduate of Mendon High School. He was also a Korean War veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. Herbie worked as a union carpenter for over 20 years. He was a life member of the Roger L. Wood American Legion Post #35 in Mendon, a member of the Mendon Lions Club, a member of the Medham Brothers of the Brush, a member of the Nipmuc Yacht Club, was once active with the Boy Scouts of America in Mendon and had served as grand marshal in most Mendon parades. He also found peace and joy in watching and feeding the birds at home. He was a 'people person'. He loved to be out and about all over the region visiting friends and making new ones. He was loved by many and will be missed by many more. He is survived by a son Alan D. Wood of Mendon; a daughter Gale A. and her husband Wesley Hall of Dexter, ME; 2 grandchildren Travis A. Hall and Danielle M. and her husband Dezzi Buker; 2 great-grandchildren Dominic Buker and Dezzi Buker, several nieces and nephews and his former wife Beatrice C. Wood of Maine. He was predeceased by his siblings Roger Wood, Charles Wood, E. Perry Wood and Beatrice Carpenter and by his significant other, Jan. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 19, 2020
