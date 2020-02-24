|
Hiram T. Carpenter, 90, of Franklin, died February 15, in Milford Regional Medical Center. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Sundberg) Carpenter for the past 65 years. Born in Springfield, August 23,1929, the son of the late Rev. Hiram T. and Olena (Nilson) Carpenter, Mr. Carpenter was raised in Agawam and had lived in Franklin for many years. He was a graduate of Agawam High School in 1947 . Hiram then entered the Navy in serving as an Electronics Technician serving aboard the USS Coral Sea. After 4 years of service he was discharged in 1954. Hiram then attended American International College in Springfield. He graduated in 1958 with a degree in business administration. While there he was president of the Alpha Chi Honor Society, receiving the McGowan Memorial Trophy and was elected to the Who's Who in college students. He worked for 22 years with the JC Penney Company in management including 8 years managing the Framingham store. In 1980 Hiram opened Carlyn's Footwear (his dream) in Westboro and operated it until his retirement in 2008. He was an avid Red Sox Fan. In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons, Bruce T. Carpenter of Bolton and Steven H. Carpenter of Franklin. He is also survived by his brother Herbert Carpenter and his wife Jean of Agawam. He was the brother of the late Gordon Carpenter, Richard Carpenter, Anabel Bennett and Esther Carvell. At the request of the family all services will be private. Donations may be made in his memory to the charity of ones choice. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 24, 2020