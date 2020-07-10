Hollis P. Dwyer 88, of Franklin, MA passed away on July 3rd, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Somerville, MA to Forrest Dwyer and Lillian (Porter) Dwyer on June 19, 1932; the youngest of 5 children. He is survived by one sister Shirley Stone of FL and predeceased by his other siblings; Barbara Campbell, Irving Dwyer and Carl Dwyer. Hollis was a devoted husband of Muriel (Farrar) Dwyer from Amity, ME for over 68 years. He was a wonderful father to his 5 children. Hollis is survived by; his son, Bruce Dwyer of Biloxi, Mississippi, and daughters Bette Mazzarini of Natick, MA, Beverly Hillard of Newington, CT and Barbara Devine and her husband Thomas of Franklin, MA. His daughter Brenda Everbeck predeceased him. Hollis "Bubba" enjoyed spending time with his 11 grandchildren; he loved teaching them to play cards and having fun with them on the holidays. He was predeceased by his grandson Michael Mazzarini. He leaves behind 9 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. As well as 3 brother-in-laws and their spouses all residing in ME. Hollis and his wife Muriel raised their family in Natick, MA. They also throughly enjoyed their time living in Hyannis, MA and Venice, FL. They moved to Franklin, MA 4 years ago. He retired from the Natick Fire Department after 28 years of service. He also enjoyed his time working at Wonder Bread Bakery in Natick, MA and for Sea Labs on Cape Cod. He was a frequent blood donor. A very spiritual person, Hollis was an active member of both the First Baptist Churches of Natick and Hyannis, Ma. He relished the time he spent with his family & friends at the family vacation home in Buxton, ME and on Cape Cod. Considered a bit of a "Card Shark" by his family, Hollis enjoyed all games and puzzles. He liked watching Redsox and Patriots games. He enjoyed his many travels with his wife, family and friends. In his final days, he looked forward to watching "Perry Mason" reruns, playing cribbage and Texas Hold-em Poker along with visits from his family. A private burial service will be held later this Summer for family members and close friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store