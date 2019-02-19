|
Ida R. Modrak, 86, of Windham, N.H. formerly of Franklin, MA Ida Rose Edie (Giammarino) Modrak, 86, of Windham, NH and formerly of Franklin, MA passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side, in her home at Windham Terrace Assisted Living on February 14, 2019 after a period of declining health. Born on September 14, 1932 in Jersey City, NJ, Edie was the daughter of the late Carmen Antonio and Romilda (Sarao) Giammarino. Edie was raised in Jersey City and graduated from Ferris High School. She met the love of her life, Bob Modrak, when she worked at Benjamin Moore in Newark, NJ. They eventually married on July 7, 1957." In 1968, Bob and Edie moved their family from South Plainfield, NJ to Franklin, MA, where they raised their four children. Edie worked at Marshalls in Franklin for many years until she retired. Edie was a woman of strong faith, and while residing in Franklin was a communicant of St. Marys Church where she was a member of the Catholic Womens Club. In July 2011 Bob and Edie moved to the Birch Heights Independent Retirement Community in Derry, NH, and shortly after Bobs passing, Edie moved to Windham Terrace in 2015. Edie loved to cook and bake, and will always be remembered for the large amount and variety of cookies she made at Christmas. She also had several secret family recipes, most famous being the graham cracker cake she made for her husbands birthday, and the lemon cake she made for her sons birthday. Edie was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert George Modrak in 2013; her brothers Louis and Angelo Giammarino, and her sister Helen Iannacone. She is survived by her four children: Barbara Ann Janko of Franklin, Robert Gerard Modrak and his wife Brenda of Derry; Janet Romilda Thumith and her husband Edward of Bourne, MA; and Judith Ann LaFrance and her husband David of Franklin. Edie is also survived by her beloved grandchildren; Matthew and Kristen Janko, Christopher, Anthony, Stephanie and Brittany Modrak, Gregory Thumith, and Jennifer and Julianna LaFrance; and great-grand children Noah and Hayden Modrak. Edie will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and nurses at Windham Terrace for all the love, care, and support they showed our Mother and our Family during this difficult time. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral on Monday, February 25 at 9:15 a.m. from the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main Street ( www.ginley funeralhomes.com ) followed by a funeral Mass at St. Marys Church in Franklin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4 | 7 p.m.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019