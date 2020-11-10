1/
Ida T. Santosuosso
Ida T. Santosuosso of Milford, MA died at the age of 102 on November 8, 2020, in Catonsville, MD, where she resided since the passing of her husband William Santosuosso. She also is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Rose Celozzi of Milford and her siblings Lucy DeAngelis of Framingham, MA; Jennie Scalzi of Arlington, VA; Grace Siegel and Domenic Celozzi, both of Milford. Ida was employed by the Archer Rubber Shop in Milford and by General Electric Telechron in Ashland, MA. She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews as well as family of her husbands. Services were provided in Catonsville by Sterling- Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home, with final services and burial arrangements handled by Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home in Milford. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com

Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 10, 2020.
