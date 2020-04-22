|
|
Idamae (Bowman) Buitta, 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 17,2020 at the Medway County Manor. She was the wife of the late George Robert Buitta Sr. She was born in Springfield, Illinois, May 10,1926, the daughter of the late Roscoe E. and Mary Veronica (Fitzgerald) Bowman . Idamae married her late husband George in 1944 and moved to Newton in 1945. She and her husband 'Bob' also lived in Dedham for several years before settling in Franklin in 1959 where she lived for most of her life. Idamae loved working in and on her various homes. She was a renaissance woman. She could be found tearing down plaster and refinishing furniture as well as canning fruits and vegetables, putting up wallpaper, sewing clothes and more all while tending to her husband and children. She loved home decorating, gardening, antiques, fashion and convertible cars. But more than anything she loved her family. She was happiest with her children and grandchildren around her. She is survived by daughters: Sandra K. Lozzi of Franklin, Sherrill A. Hope of Bourne, and Rose Boucher and her husband Butch of Bellingham. She is also survived by a son George Robert Buitta, Jr and his wife Carlene of Lincoln, Rhode Island. She was the mother of the late Richard Allwood Buitta and her two son -in-laws Robert V. Lozzi,Sr. and Roy Hope. Idamae is also survived by her grandchildren: Robert V.(Chug) and Lonnie Lozzi of Franklin, Michelle, Brenda and Lee McMorrow of Bourne, George Robert Buitta, III of Framingham, Nikole, Tara and Dana Buitta of Lincoln, Rhode Island and a surprise addition, Kevin (Phong) Ngyun of Seattle, Washington along with his wife and three children. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Sandra Salazar, Luke Lozzi of Franklin, Christopher Perry of NC, Kelan Riggs of Millis, Amanda Davis, Jacklyn Buitta, Natalia Buitta, all of MA and her great-great-grandchildren; Michael Papp, Alexander Cuddy,Jr. and Giselle Good all of South Grafton, and Eli and Joanna Davis of Uxbridge. She was grandmother of the late Lauri Anne Lozzi of Franklin. She was the sister of the late Rosemary Barton and Paula Corrington of Illinois. She is also survived by many additional 'grandchildren' she folded into her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to the Franklin Food Pantry, 43 West Central Street, Franklin ,MA 02038. Services are limited to immediate family due to COVID-19 restrictions. A celebration of her life will be open to all in the coming months. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 22, 2020