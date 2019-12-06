|
Irma Murzycki, 95, of Bellingham, passed away on December 4, 2019 peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Joseph Murzycki, for 69 wonderful years. Born in Southbridge on June 22, 1924, daughter of the late Arthur and Blandine (LaChambre) Archambault, she was raised and educated in Southbridge, before moving to Bellingham in 1963. Irma worked in Accounts Receivable at Frost Controls in Bellingham and later at Crosby Valve and Gauge in Wrentham, from where she retired. She was a longtime communicant of St. Brendans in Bellingham. Later in her life, she proudly volunteered alongside her husband, at Milford Regional Medical Center for 20 years. Irmas activities with her husband included bowling, dancing and travel. She also enjoyed playing Hearts on her computer and following the lives of her family and friends on Facebook. She enjoyed many activities at the Bellingham Senior Center. Mostly, Irma treasured the time spent with her children and grandchildren, listening to their stories and having coffee and conversation on the porch. Besides her husband, she is survived by her three children, Janet Hollander and her longtime companion, Harry Plausse, of Bellingham; Michael Murzycki of Bellingham; and Deborah Williams and her husband, Frank, of Mendon. She was pre-deceased by her daughter-in-law, Deborah Murzycki. She had eight loving grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She leaves behind her only living sibling, Ernest Archambault of Southbridge; a sister-in-law, Anita Archambault of Southbridge, and a brother-in-law, Edward Vlach of Amherst. Irma was pre-deceased by her three brothers, Fred Archambault, Jerry Archambault, and Ray Archambault and her five sisters, Lucienne Bachand, Rachel Lapointe, Ida Vlach, Ruth Kokocinski and Jean Brault. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral from the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneral homes.com) on Monday, December 9 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at St. Brendan Church, 382 Hartford Ave. in Bellingham at 11am. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 1 - 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Bellingham Senior Center, 40 Blackstone St, Bellingham, MA 02019.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 6, 2019