Irma (Schmickl) Smith, 91, a resident of Framingham, MA and formerly of the village of Sopon, Hungary passed away and went to be at peace with God at Waterview Lodge Nursing Home in Ashland, MA on May 25th, 2020. Daughter of Marton and Hermina Schmickl, Irma was born on November 23 1928 and grew up in Sopron, Hungary with her three older siblings, Emily, Hermina and Marton. The family was bombed, occupied, torn apart and displaced by the events of World War II and immigrated to the United States to begin a new life after the liberation. Irma settled in Milford MA and quickly earned a reputation as a quick learner and hard-working member "on the line" at the Draper Mills. She married Dick Smith of West Roxbury, MA and lived in Framingham, MA for over 55 years. The proudest part of her life was raising her three sons Rick, Mark and Jeff and she was known far and wide for her baking skills, hostess of family gatherings and inspiration as the neighborhood Den Mother. Irma is survived by her son Rick and his wife Annette Norton, her son Mark and his wife Daphne (Marino), all of Framingham, and her son Jeffrey and his wife Laura (Foley) of N. Grafton. She was the proud grandmother of Conner, Eric, Dominique, Michael, and Katherine Smith of Framingham, MA, Joel Norton of San Francisco, CA and Sean Norton and his wife Kelly (Nelan) of Chesapeake, VA and great-grandchildren, William and Harvey Norton, also of Chesapeake, VA. She is also survived by her sister Hermina DiNardo of Milford. Due to the current health restrictions, Irmas family will honor and remember her life with a private graveside service in Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, or to share a memory with her family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 31, 2020.