Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
Jack Davis


1942 - 2019
Jack Davis Obituary
John W. "Jack" Davis, (Retired USAF, Major), 77, of Franklin, and formerly of Milford and Tampa, Florida, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at the Forge Hill Adult Living Community in Franklin. He was the husband of the late Anita (Capehart) Davis who died in 2001. Major Davis served in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years and was stationed at several bases across the country and in Italy and Korea before his retirement. Jack was born and raised in Milford the son of the late Herbert C. and Grace (Brownell) Davis and was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1960. He earned his Associates Degree from Dean Jr. College in Franklin, a Bachelors Degree in Education from Worcester State University in Worcester and a Master's Degree from Pepperdine University in California. Prior to joining the USAF, Jack had once worked as a teacher in the Milford Public Schools. During his retirement, he was a substitute teacher in Tampa, FL. Jack enjoyed reading, coin collecting, travel and time spent with his family, especially with his grandchildren. He also loved following college and professional sports. Jack is survived by his daughters, Rebecca D. and her husband Jason Rose of Purcellville, Va. and Suzanne W. D. Horton of Arlington, Va.; his sister, Ginny Davis of Milford and three grandchildren, Andrew, Timothy and Matthew. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Dec.3, 2019 from 10 - 11 a.m. at the Buma Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford prior to the funeral service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Vernon Grove Cemetery, Milford. Donation's in Jack's memory may be made to the . www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 2, 2019
