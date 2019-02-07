Home

Jacqueline L. Colaluca

Jacqueline L. Colaluca Obituary
Mrs. Jacqueline L. (Sheppard) Colaluca, 90, of Milford MA, died Tuesday (February 5, 2019) at the Milford Regional Medical Center after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Patrick J. Colaluca, who died in 1981. Mrs. Colaluca was born in Everett MA, the daughter of the late Mellville and the late Grace (Lanphere) Sheppard. She was a graduate of Everett High School and had been employed for many years as an office manager at various companies. She is survived by 1 Son: Patrick J. Colaluca Jr. and his partner Patricia Simmons of Hudson MA; 1 Daughter: Deborah C., wife of Atty. Francis Small of Milford MA; 5 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. In accordance with her wishes cremation will take place. A private committal service will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no visiting hours. Please visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Friends of GAM Inc., One Countryside Drive, Milford MA 01757.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019
