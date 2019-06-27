|
|
Jacquelyn F. Lapierre, 81, a lifelong Upton resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in the Milford Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Gerald J. Lapierre who died in 2015. Born in Worcester on April 19, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Clifton and Marguerite (Lowder) Teachout. She was raised and educated in Upton. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Lapierre was employed by Kidde-Fenwal for over 20 years. She held various positions throughout her career and retired as a customer service representative. Mrs. Lapierre enjoyed taking tropical cruises with her family, playing cards and bingo with her dear friends at the Upton Senior Center, and cherished the time she spent with her family. Jacquelyn is survived by her three children, Richard A. Lapierre of Milford, Karen J. Grimes and her husband Jeff, of Attleboro, and Kimberly A. Broome and her husband David, of Northbridge; three siblings, Clifton Teachout, Jr. of Upton, David Teachout and his wife JoAnn, of Grafton, and Robin Gouin and her husband Jack, of East Calais, VT; five grandchildren, Eoin and Erin Grimes of Attleboro, Nicole Hagan of Mendon, Chloe Lapierre of Mashpee, and Lexi Martin of Hopkinton: two great-grandchildren, Emma and Cameron Hagan of Mendon; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is the sister of the late Judith Teachout, Dennis Teachout, and Robert Teachout. Her funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. on Wednesday, July 3, in the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. 45 Main Street, Upton. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Upton. Calling hours at the funeral home are Tuesday, July 2, from 5 to 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford, MA 01757. www.williamspedersen.com
Published in Milford Daily News on June 27, 2019