James A. Jim Baxter, 77, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket, following an illness. He was the beloved husband of Catherine T. (Devin) Baxter, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage. Born May 7, 1942 in Brockton a son of the late Henry J. and Mary (Riordan) Baxter, he was a former longtime resident of Franklin, before moving to Woonsocket. He was raised and educated in Easton, was a graduate of Oliver Ames High School and continued his education at the University of Massachusetts, Boston. Jim worked as a counselor at the former Westwood Lodge. Jim enjoyed fishing, fantasy football, traveling to Maine and spending time with his family. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Meghan C. Eastwood and her late husband Tim and their daughter Sabryna Eastwood of Franklin, Sean K. Baxter and his children, Kevin & Kyle Baxter of Bellingham, 2 brothers, William Baxter and his wife Anita of Connecticut and Henry Shen Baxter and his wife Marcia of Falmouth. He also leaves many nieces, nephews his good friends Tom & Karen Dubois of Easton, and his pets, Khloe, Munk and Dusty. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Friday, May 17th, in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. at 4PM. His interment at St. Marys Cemetery, Franklin will be held privately. Calling hours are Friday from 2-4PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 15, 2019