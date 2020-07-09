1/
James A. Devine
1953 - 2020
James A. Devine passed away on Thursday June 4, 2020, at the age of 67. He was born in Framingham on February 11, 1953 and was a lifelong resident of both Framingham and Medway. Jim was the son of the late John and Charlotte (Sawyer) Devine. For many years, he worked as a Custodian for the Framingham School Department, then a driver for Adesa Auto, and Byrnes Health. Jim was kind, easy going, and always willing to lend a helping hand. Growing up, he loved family summer vacations to the Cape, going to Nova Scotia, Canada to visit his grandparents, Family Reunions with all his cousins, aunts and uncles and spending a year in Alaska with his sister Judy. In later years, he was often seen happily spending time with his children, going to dances, to concerts, and traveling. He also loved just spending time with friends and family. Jim was the loving father of Edward (Eddie J) of Framingham, Tim of Sudbury, and he was predeceased by his son Michael and daughter Judy. Besides his children, he leaves his six siblings: Ed Devine and his wife Brenda of Rochester, NY, Joanne Dull and her husband Wes of Guilford, NH, Jean Devine of Milford, MA, Tom Devine and his wife Barbara of Franklin, MA, Judy Patterson of Anchorage, AK and Gordon Patterson of Los Angeles, CA. He also leaves his longtime friend Elaine Forziati of Medway, MA, his grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and many cousins. Arrangements made by Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services/Wadsworth- Chiappini for a graveside service at the Edgell Grove Cemetery in Framingham on July 11th at noon, followed by a collation at First Baptist Church in Framingham from 12:45 | 3:00. The family suggests memorial donations is Jims name to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 72E Concord St., #3C, Boston, MA 02118, or to the American Heart Association, 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For online guest book, please visit www.AdvantageFuneral MA.com.

Published in Milford Daily News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Edgell Grove Cemetery
