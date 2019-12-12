|
James A. Marolda, 58, of Pawtucket, RI formerly of Bellingham, MA, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Born in Boston, MA on January 17, 1961 the son of Lorraine (Livingstone) Marolda of Bellingham, MA and the late Daniel Marolda. He is the brother of Christopher Marolda of Uxbridge, MA, Steven Marolda and his wife, Paula of Bellingham, MA, and Linda Marolda of Bellingham, MA. Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, December 15th at 2:30PM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Visiting hours are from 12:30 to 2:30 PM prior to service. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of James A. Marolda to New England Patriots Charitable Foundation, 1 Patriots Place, Foxboro, MA 02035 would be appreciated. For complete obituary and to sign guest book visit cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019