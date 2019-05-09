|
|
James A. Sickler Sr., 88, of Milford, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Beaumont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northbridge. He was the life partner of Paul J. Melanson for 49 years. He was born in Canadensis PA and moved to Milford in 1984. He was a graduate of the Canadensis High School class of 1949. He received a degree in ornamental horticulture from Delaware Valley University. He was a Korean War Army Veteran. Mr. Sickler retired in 2001 from the Lincoln Ridge Condominiums in Lincoln MA where he was employed as a horticulturist. He was a communicant of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. In addition to his life partner he is survived by his children, James A Sickler Jr. of Malden, Margie Sickler of Melrose, Judy Morico of Townsend, one brother Robert Sickler of Chicago IL, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 7 East Main St. The burial will be private. A calling hour will be held prior to the funeral Mass from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Please visit us at | www. consigliruggeriofuneral home.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 9, 2019