|
|
James C. Chilson, 77, of Franklin died peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his significant other of 19 years, Dottie Beksha, and his son James Chilson, Jr. of Natick. He is also survived by two sisters, Karlene Pedroli and Carol Andreola, both of Hopedale, several nieces and nephews, his extended Beksha family, and many friends. Born in Whitinsville on February 11, 1942, he was the son of the late Carleton and Gilda (DeBaggis) Chilson. Jim was a resident of Franklin for the past 47 years and proudly served in the Army Reserve and the National Guard during the 1960s. He grew up in Bellingham, graduated from Bellingham High School and earned a degree in construction management from Wentworth Institute of Technology. Before his retirement, Jim was a builder and was the owner of Blue View Construction for many years and had formerly worked for Ridge Homes Construction. The past twenty years he worked as an estimator/salesman for Chace Building Supply in Foxboro. Jim was very active in Franklin town affairs. He served on the first Town Council in 1978, the Planning Board for 30 years, and also as a building inspector for area towns. He was a former member of the Franklin Elks, an advisor to the Explorer Scouts and sponsored many Franklin baseball teams. He was a former stock car racer known as Gentleman Jim, enjoyed going to the casino, was an avid NE Patriots fan and loved spending time at Galantes Restaurant in Medway with his friends. Relative and friends are invited to attend a funeral service on Saturday, November 16 in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jims memory to Fresenius Kidney Care 42 Cape Road, Milford, MA 01757 or Joslin Diabetes Center 1 Joslin Place, Boston MA 02215.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019