James Domenic "Jim" Marino, 89, died peacefully surrounded by his devoted family on January 24, 2020 at his winter residence in Clearwater, FL following a brief illness. He was born in Newton on September 14, 1930 the son of the late Domenic G. Marino and Alice (Anzivino) Marino. Jim was the loving husband for 64 years of Joan (Edgar) Marino of Mendon, formerly of Framingham. He was the beloved father of Donna Marino Foster and her husband William Foster of Blackstone; Deborah Marino Cavalieri and her husband Ronald Cavalieri of Marlborough; Cheryl Marino-Page and her partner Randall Crosby of Blackstone and Catherine Marino and her partner Brian Hickey of Westborough. He was the brother of Elizabeth Hedden of Whitinsville and Evelyn Picard of Framingham. Jim also leaves his cherished 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and was the uncle to 5 nieces and 3 nephews. Jim spent his formative years in Newton and attended the Newton school system. He served his country proudly as a Private with the United States Marines during the Korean Conflict. He and his beloved Joan were childhood sweethearts and grew up together on the same street in Newton. Jim continued with the operation of Joans family business, H.E. Edgar Moving and Storage of Newton for over 25 years before he retired. He and Joan spent their winters in Florida where he was a member of the Three Score Softball League. While residing summers in Massachusetts, he was a member of the Marlborough Senior Softball League. Jim was a loyal baseball and football fan and loved playing on his softball teams with friends. He and Joan loved to dance, were members of the Fairs and Squares in Framingham and they also enjoyed ballroom dancing with friends. Together they were members of two camping clubs | the NAFCA and the Good Sam Clubs. The most important aspect of Jims life was his family who he was devoted to and the time that they spent together. He always put family first in whatever he did. Visitations will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt 30), Wayland. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main Street (Rt, 27), Wayland on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 for Jims Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in the Marino family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Jims memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Assoc., P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or the Framingham Heart Study, 73 Mt. Wayte Ave., Ste. 2, Framingham, MA 01702 or to the . For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome. com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020