James F. Sullivan, 77, of Upton and formerly of Hopkinton, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He is the beloved husband to Gerda Sullivan. Born in Framingham, he was a son of the late Timothy and Catherine (Danahy) Sullivan. He was raised and educated in Hopkinton and was a graduate of Hopkinton High School Class of 1960. He then earned his degree in finance after high school and worked at local banks, before serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, James was employed as a driver for Allied Systems. Prior to that, he was employed at Anchor Motor Freight and Lease Way. Jim enjoyed traveling in his earlier years, working and spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his siblings, Janice Robinson and her husband Kippy, of Framingham, Timothy Sullivan and his wife Doris, of Milford, and Richard Sullivan and his wife Rosanne, of Northbridge; his uncle, James Sullivan of Nantucket; several nieces and nephews; and many cousins. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Jims funeral service will take place privately with his family on Tuesday, April 7, in Evergreen Cemetery, Hopkinton, with Military Honors. A memorial Mass will be announced at a future date. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering | Director. www.uptonfunerals.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020