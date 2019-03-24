James Harvey Brown, 96, of Holliston, pas- sed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Patricks Manor in Framingham. Born in Hancock County, Indiana, he was the son of the late Lois (Speck) and James Harvey Brown, Sr., a Metho- dist minister. He was the husband of 63 years, to the late Virginia Scott (Dodson) Brown of Holliston. Harvey was a person of integrity and held a deep and sincere faith. He enjoyed singing in the choir and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Holliston. He took great pleasure in wood working and in walking downtown almost daily. Harvey was in charge of communications for the Army during the Nuremburg trials. On October first, 2018, their 63rd wedding anniversary, Harvey and his wife, Virginia, were together as Harvey was honored as the oldest living Veteran (WWII) in Holliston. He is survived by his children, Susan Ramsley and her husband, Kenneth of Ashland and David Brown and his wife, Michele of Champagne, IL. He also leaves behind his sister, Margaret Brown of Chapel Hill, NC.; four grandchildren, Christopher Ramsley, Daniel, Michael and Caroline Brown. He is predeceased by his wife, and his granddaughter, Jennifer Ramsley who passed away in 1999. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Holliston, 40 High St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a Christian ministry of your choosing. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary