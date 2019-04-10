|
James K. Scannell, 75, of Milford formerly of Medway and Franklin, died April 9, 2019 in the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester following a long illness. He was the husband of Martha E. (Peet) for the past 51 years. Born in Boston, July 1, 1943, the son of the late James A. and Virginia (Willard) Scannell. Mr. Scannell was raised in Wellesley and had lived in Medway and Franklin prior to moving to Milford three years ago. Mr. Scannell was a self-employed electrician. He was a member of the American Legion and enjoyed vacationing in his motor home and fishing. Mr. Scannell served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. In addition to his wife he is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Scannell and his wife Erica of Bellingham and David Scannell and his wife Karen of Blackstone. He is also survived by his sister Charlotte Follansbee of Virginia and was the brother of the late Richard and Russell Scannell. Jim is also survived by his grandchildren, Matthew, Karalyn, Emily, Joseph, Thomas and Ryan and his great-grandson Malcolm. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 3 Barber Street, Medway from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne on Monday April 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the Rose Monahan Hospice House, 10 Judith Road, Worcester MA 01602 or the Thoracic Cancer Center at Massachusetts General Hospital, 55 Fruit Street, Boston MA 02114.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019