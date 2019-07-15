Home

Mr. James L. Ferguson, 76, of North Attleboro MA and formerly of Milford MA, died Saturday July 13, 2019 at the Milford Regional Medical Center after an illness. He was the husband Deborah (Nealon) Ferguson and the husband of the late Patricia A. (Roddy) Ferguson, who died in 1987. Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA are incomplete at this time. www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 15, 2019
