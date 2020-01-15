|
James Michael Cook, 64, of Milford, MA passed away unexpectedly in his home on New Years Day. Born in Waltham, MA on August 18, 1955, he is the son of Phyllis (Constantino) Cook of Bellingham, MA and the late William John Cook, Sr. He is survived by 9 siblings and their spouses; Bill Cook Jr. and his wife Tina of Millville, Donna Tiernan and Fred Saster of Wareham, Lynda Jones and her husband Joe of Las Vegas, NV, Toni Harvey and her husband Tim of Blackstone, Charles Cook of Bellingham, Susan Kingston and her husband Ronald of Las Vegas, NV, Phyllis Cook of Blackstone, Robert Cook of Hopedale, and Michael Cook of Bellingham. He is also survived by 16 nieces and nephews. Jim was raised in Bellingham and a graduate of Bellingham High School Class of 1974. He was a retired laborer. Jim suffered from heart disease. Jim most enjoyed spending time with his cat Cocoa, who he loved dearly. He would be so pleased to know that Bill, his brother has taken Cocoa home to live with his family and 2 cats. He was an avid bike rider known by many for riding his bike around the town of Milford. He loved wrestling all his life, was an avid reader and Patriots fan. Jim will be missed by family, his close friend and neighbor Liz, and other friends and neighbors at the Milford Housing Authority. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 18 th at 11:30AM at CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Visiting time from 10:30AM to 11:30AM prior to service. Interment will follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Franklin, MA. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Jim can be made to the 1-800-AHA-USA1 or the Milford Humane Society 508-473-7008. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome. com
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020