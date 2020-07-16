Mr. James M. DelVecchio, 92, a lifelong resident of Milford MA, died Tuesday (July 14, 2020) at his residence, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Eileen (Kirby) DelVecchio. Mr. DelVecchio was born July 11, 1928 in Milford MA, the son of the late Lawrence and the late Grace (Fairbanks) DelVecchio. He attended Milford public schools and was a graduate of Worcester Boys Trade School. He served in the US Army and was a Korean War veteran. Jim, as he was known to his friends, was an entrepreneur from the early age of twenty-one. He owned and operated numerous successful businesses throughout his lifetime. He founded and operated Community Bottled Gas, The Appliance Center Sales & Services, The Coin Laundry and E-Z Way Laundry & Dry Cleaners. He also owned and operated Larrys Package Store in Bellingham, MA, the E-Z Way Car Wash and the E-Z Way Ice Company. In his free time, Jim loved spending time with his family and at Long Lake in Maine. He was a tinkerer by nature and always had his tools close at hand. Jim loved treating his family to beautiful vacations, skiing the Swiss Alps, and sharing the fruits of his labor with his friends and family. He was passionate about his businesses and his home but was most proud of his family. Along with his beloved wife of sixty-three years, he is survived by his three daughters: Dianne Shafferman and her husband Joel of Franklin, MA, Mary Peters and her husband Scott of Mankato, MN and Julia Morganelli and her husband Mark of Milford, MA. Grampy, as he was called by his seven beautiful grandchildren, leaves behind Ryan Morganelli and his wife Andrea of Sutton MA, Jason Shafferman and his wife Shannon of Marlborough MA, James Mitch Peters of Owatonna MN, Steven Morganelli of Milford MA, Michelle Shafferman of Malden MA, Marie Morganelli of Milford MA and Allison Peters of St. Paul MN; also his two great grandchildren: Brady and Ryleigh Morganelli of Sutton MA. He is also survived by his two siblings: Lawrence DelVecchio and his wife Regina of Milford MA and Mary DiGirolamo of Milford, MA and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Marie. His funeral will be held Friday (July 17th) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial, with Military Honors, will be private. Visitation will be held Friday (July 17th) from 9:30 am to 10:30 am, prior to his Funeral Mass. Social distancing protocols and use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral services. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com
for condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Oliva Family Cancer Comfort Fund, c/o the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757 or to The Salmon VNA & Hospice, 37 Birch Street, Milford MA 01757.