James Fitzpatrick
James M. Fitzpatrick

James M. Fitzpatrick Obituary
James M. Fitzpatrick, 70, of Milford passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 in Brigham and Womens Hospital, Boston. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5-8 PM in the BUMA-SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress St., Milford. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Marys Church, 19 Winter St., Milford. Burial will be at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Fitzys Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 from 5-8 PM at the Italian American Veterans Club, 4 Hayward St., Milford. A complete obituary will be published in Thursdays paper. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019
