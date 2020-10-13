James Michael Hilliard, 64, of Holliston, passed away October 8th, 2020 following a three year battle with ALS. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Kathlyn (Kirby) Hilliard and the late George Hilliard. James was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the aviation field. His passion for aviation continued throughout his life as he went on to become an adventurous small aircraft pilot and mechanic. In addition, James was an active member in community organizations such as the VFW and American Legion. James is survived by his daughter, Jeannette Hilliard and her spouse, Stephanie Smith, who are currently stationed in Germany; his longtime partner, Carron Cassidy of Holliston and his six siblings, Joanne, Joel, Jeffrey, Jeannine, John and Jerrold Hilliard, all of Holliston. Visitation will be held on October 13th from 4-7 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
. Burial will take place on October 14th at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Holliston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 685 Canton St #103, Norwood, MA 02062 or www.als-ma.org