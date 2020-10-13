1/
James M. Hilliard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Michael Hilliard, 64, of Holliston, passed away October 8th, 2020 following a three year battle with ALS. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Kathlyn (Kirby) Hilliard and the late George Hilliard. James was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the aviation field. His passion for aviation continued throughout his life as he went on to become an adventurous small aircraft pilot and mechanic. In addition, James was an active member in community organizations such as the VFW and American Legion. James is survived by his daughter, Jeannette Hilliard and her spouse, Stephanie Smith, who are currently stationed in Germany; his longtime partner, Carron Cassidy of Holliston and his six siblings, Joanne, Joel, Jeffrey, Jeannine, John and Jerrold Hilliard, all of Holliston. Visitation will be held on October 13th from 4-7 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com. Burial will take place on October 14th at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Holliston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 685 Canton St #103, Norwood, MA 02062 or www.als-ma.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chesmore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved