James P. Blades Sr.


1933 - 2020
James P. Blades Sr. Obituary
James P. Blades Sr., 86, of Franklin, passed away, Monday April 20, 2020 at the Ellis Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, in Norwood, following an illness. He was the beloved husband of Ann R. (Arcaro) Blades, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. Born August 23, 1933, in Boston, a son of the late James W.S and Nettie Mae (Davis) Blades, he was a resident of Franklin, since 1957. He was raised and educated in Boston and worked as an office manager for the Honeywell Company. He later became a Respiratory Therapist. Following his retirement he worked at the Rome and Union Caf Restaurants. A proud American, he joined the United States Air Force during the Korean War; he attained the rank of Staff Sargent and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged in February 1961. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling. He is survived by his children, Karen A. Greenwood and her husband Chip of New York, James P. Blades, Jr. and his Husband Skip Martin of Uxbridge, Cheryl A. Santoro and her husband Michael of Franklin and Mark R. Blades from Arizona, also his sisters, Beverly Nowicki and Judith M. Dean both of Webster. He was the brother of the late Stanley C.H Blades, William R. Blades, Virginia McGarrell & Shirley Blades. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, Michael Picard, David Picard, Melissa Hecht, Kristen Picard, Jenna Santoro, Michael Santoro, Andrew Santoro, Nicole Blades, Ashley Blades and 2 great grandchildren, Grace Hecht and Emily Hecht. Due to Covid-19 (Coronavirus) and restrictions on public gatherings a private service with burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne will be held at a later date. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Blades Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020
