|
|
James R. Graziano, age 66, of Canton passed away November 26th, 2019 at the Milton Hospital. Born and raised in Milford, he graduated from Milford High School, Holy Cross College and Suffolk Law School. Jim ran a private general practice Law office, Law Offices of James R. Graziano, in Milford for many years before retiring in 2012. He has lived in Canton since 1986 where he was a Board Member and Coach for Canton Little league and Canton Youth Basketball. Beloved husband of Mary (Pasciucco). Father of Matthew R. Graziano and his wife Maggie of Washington D.C., Martha A. Graziano of Boston and James F. "Jake" Graziano of Washington D.C. Brother of Ann Miller of Ipswich, Thomas Graziano of Milford and the late Michael and Peter Graziano. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Memorial Mass in Celebration of Jims life at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton Saturday morning at 11:30 am. Visiting hours omitted and burial private.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019