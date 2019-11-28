Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Canton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Graziano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Graziano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. Graziano Obituary
James R. Graziano, age 66, of Canton passed away November 26th, 2019 at the Milton Hospital. Born and raised in Milford, he graduated from Milford High School, Holy Cross College and Suffolk Law School. Jim ran a private general practice Law office, Law Offices of James R. Graziano, in Milford for many years before retiring in 2012. He has lived in Canton since 1986 where he was a Board Member and Coach for Canton Little league and Canton Youth Basketball. Beloved husband of Mary (Pasciucco). Father of Matthew R. Graziano and his wife Maggie of Washington D.C., Martha A. Graziano of Boston and James F. "Jake" Graziano of Washington D.C. Brother of Ann Miller of Ipswich, Thomas Graziano of Milford and the late Michael and Peter Graziano. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Memorial Mass in Celebration of Jims life at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton Saturday morning at 11:30 am. Visiting hours omitted and burial private.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -