James T. Nisil, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, he was the son of Charles and Mary Nisil. He was the loving husband of 62 years to Nancy E (Griffith) Nisil. He was raised in Foxboro, MA, and became a lifelong resident of Franklin, MA, where he and Nancy raised their family. Jim was a veteran of the US Navy where he proudly served on the U.S.S Wilkin- son. For many years early in his career, he was a machinist at the Foxboro Company. He went on to become a self-employed carpenter, building many homes in the area. Later in his career, he was employed by Paul Jodice & Sons in Mansfield, MA, where he enjoyed his time working and being with the guys. Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved being outdoors with nature. He enjoyed many summers with family and friends on White Horse Beach. At home he enjoyed the serenity of his backyard, tending to his vegetable garden, feeding the birds and chipmunks, and watching the deer eat from his apple trees. Jim was the loving father of James T Nisil Jr. and his wife Claire of Sharon, Kim Ferrari and her husband Robert, of Franklin, Laurie Thayer and her husband Gerald of Franklin, Amy Nisil of Franklin and Nancy I Nisil of Wey- mouth. He was the proud Poppa to his grandchildren Kathryn and Caroline Nisil, Jillian and Kaila Ferrari, Amanda and Anthony Fischbeck, and Melissa Theodorakis, Casey Lola and her husband Adam, Corrie Gilcreast and her husband Mike, and great granddaughter Alissa Lola. Jim was the brother of Richard Nisil of Uxbridge and was predeceased by his brothersCharles, Francis, and Josephand his sister Mary. Calling hours will be held at the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin,131 Main Street, Franklin on Tuesday, March 12th from 4pm until 7pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Marys at 10am on Wednesday, March 13th in Franklin, MA. A private burial service will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to his caretaker Tammie, the Blair House of Milford 20 Claflin Street, Milford, MA 01757 or New England Hospice., 190 Old Derby Rd. Suite 304, Hingham, MA 02043. ginleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 11, 2019