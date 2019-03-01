Home

Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
More Obituaries for James Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Richardson Sr.


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James W. Richardson Sr. Obituary
James W. Richardson, Sr., 68, of Medway, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at his home. Born in Boston on February 20, 1951, he was the son of the late Walter M. Richardson, Sr. and Nora J. (Wiggins) Richardson. Mr. Richardson was a resident of Medway for most of his life. He enjoyed woodworking, working on cars and western movies. He is survived by his children; Donna Bates and her husband William, Jr. of Uxbridge, Theresa Zerrien and her companion Andrew Wetherell of Millville, James Richardson, Jr. of Francestown, NH, Catherine Richardson and her fiance Allison Twombly of Marlboro and Walter Michael Richardson, III and his companion Kayla Crosby of Medway, six grandchildren and one great-grandson. He is also survived by three sisters; Joyce Webber of Bellingham, Sally Grigsby of Las Vegas, NV and Mary Goetz of Owensboro, KY, one brother Stephen Richardson of Medway and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) on Wednesday, March 6 from 4 -7 p.m.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019
