Jan H. (Kalagian) Petak, 69, of Milford passed away June 6, 2019 at Brigham and Womans Hospital in Boston. She was the wife of Stephen J. Petak. She was born in Marlboro, daughter of the late John and Martha (OKeefe) Kalagian and moved to Milford in 1974. She was a graduate of the Marlboro High School class of 1968. Jan retired in 2000 from the former Mammoth Mart in Milford where she was employed as a clerk. She was very active in the My One Wish organization in Milford. In addition to her husband she is survived by her brothers, John Kalagian of Marlboro, Jessie Kalagian and his wife Diane of Marlboro, she also leaves Boots the cat, many nieces and nephews and loving friends. A burial service will be held Friday June 14, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. A day of remembrance will be celebrated Saturday June 29, 2019 at 10 A.M. at the V.F.W. Post # 5594 15 Milford St. Upton MA.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 11, 2019