Jan M. Balboni, 56, of Franklin, formerly of West Bridgewater, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Baypointe Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center after a long illness. Born in Brockton, a daughter of Ralph J. and Albertina (Cavacas) Balboni, she was raised in West Bridgewater and was a graduate of West Bridgewater High School. She continued her education at Massasoit Community College earning an Associates Degree in Medical Assistance. Jan was employed as a medical assistant and was employed by Brockton Hospital and later Braintree Rehabilitation and was ASCP Board Certified. Her hobbies included walking, sewing, reading and crafts. Jan is survived by a sister, Jill Santoro of Franklin; and a niece, Marissa Santoro of Franklin and a brother-in-law, Nicholas Santoro. Relatives and friend are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Marys Church, 1 Church Street, Franklin. In lieu of flowers donations in Jans memory may be sent to the 30 East 33rd Street New York, NY 10016 or www.kidney.org For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019