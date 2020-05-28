|
|
Jane A. Scaccia of Plymouth, MA, formerly of Franklin, MA, passed away on May 24, 2020 at the age of 75, after a long illness. Beloved partner of John (Jack) T. Manning and daughter of Jeremiah and Carmella (Vecchio) Scaccia of Franklin. Sister of Peter G. and Jean (Bertoni) Scaccia of Franklin. Jane was a graduate of Franklin High School with the Class of 1962 and moved to Plymouth in the early 70's with her late husband, Edward J. Depoto of Franklin. She had a 30-year career with Pilgrim Nuclear Power, starting as an Administrative Specialist with Boston Edison and advancing to the Emergency Preparedness department before retiring in 2004. Her warm and vibrant personality made her very well known and loved in her Plymouth community. As an avid gardener, the nursery shops knew Jane on a first name basis. She loved dining out and became friends with the staff at her favorite local restaurants. She will also be remembered for her annual Thanksgiving Celebration and Parade party where she welcomed friends and family for many years. Jane enjoyed spending winters with Jack in Dunedin, FL and their annual summer trip to Saratoga, NY. She loved to cook and eat in equal measure. Some of her favorite pastimes were arts and crafts, antiquing and her many summer yard sales. She was a passionate Red Sox and Patriots fan and never missed a game. At 4:00PM every day she could be found with Jack playing cribbage and having a drink with her beloved cat, Max, sitting alongside them. Jane took great pride in her nieces and nephews; Lisa (Scaccia) Beck and husband, Steve, Pamela (Scaccia) Ford and husband, Ryan, Peter Scaccia and wife, Jacqui, David Scaccia and wife, Karen, along with her ten great nieces and nephews; Caroline and Ally Beck, David, Julia and Andrew Ford, Nick and Ben Scaccia and Madison, Nathan and Matthew Scaccia. Her close friend, Marian Sullivan of East Bridgewater, neighbors, Donna and Mike LeDuc, and her many cousins meant the world to her. Due to COVID-19, graveside services will be held privately with family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to either St. Mary Parish, 313 Court St. North Plymouth, MA, 02360 or the , 3 Speen St. Suite 250 Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Milford Daily News on May 28, 2020