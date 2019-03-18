Home

Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
One Church Square
Franklin, MA
View Map
Jane J. Lola Obituary
Jane J. (Welik) Lola, 100, of Milford, passed away March 13, 2019, follo- wing complications from a stroke. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank. She and her husband were longtime residents of Fran- klin, owning and operating Lolas Dairy. She is survived by her sons, Francis (Sonny) Lola and his wife, Norma of Arizona, Jack Lola and his wife, Linda, of Natick, Robert Lola and his wife, Lorraine (deceased) of Arizona, a daughter, Bette Parette of Milford and long-time family friend, Dennis Baillargeon. She also leaves six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She was the sister of the late Helen DAmelio, Stella Wroe and Edward Welik. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours from 4-7PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Charles F. Oteri and Son Fra- nklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage Street, Franklin, MA. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 9AM, followed at 10AM, by a funeral Mass at St. Marys Church, One Church Square, Franklin, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Ann Morse Health Care Employ- ees Fund, the Milford Hum- ane Society or a . Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 18, 2019
