Jane L. Sullivan, 87, of Franklin and formerly of Middleboro and Cotuit, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Born in Westfield, she was the daughter of the late Mary J. (Ronan) and Wilfred LaForge. She was the wife of 52 years to the late Richard J. Sullivan. Jane worked as a reading specialist for many years in the Middleboro, MA public school system. She loved all crafts, traveling, and time spent with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by three children, William M. Sullivan and his wife, Doreen of Webster, Robert N. Sullivan and his wife, Jill of Smyrna, Georgia and Mary Jane Rossello and her husband, John of Holliston. She also leaves behind her 6 grandchildren, Lisa, Colin, Conor, Michael, Emily and Alyssa; and 3 great-grandchildren, Lily, Sydney and Harper. She is predeceased by two brothers, Raymond W. and Robert N. LaForge. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, May 15th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Marys Church of Holliston. Burial will be held at a later date at Mosswood Cemetery in Cotuit, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to , stjude.org or St. Marys Church Holliston Youth Programs, 708 Washington St. Holliston, MA 01746. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 12, 2019
