Jane Mary McCabe, formerly of Natick 85, died October 1, 2020 at Blair House of Milford. Daughter of the late Ralph Philbrick and Irene (Champney) Philbrick, and the former wife of Thomas McCabe, of Florida. Jane graduated from Natick High School class of 1953 and from Mass Bay Community College. She was a Medical Secretary and Accountant for many years for several practices. She will be remembered as a gracious woman and mother, who will be very much missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She is survived by, Michael Chase and his wife Diane of Taichung, Taiwan, Lisa Clark of Auckland, New Zealand, Mark Chase and his wife Rosie of Shrewbury, MA, Laura Bon Tempo and her husband Noel of Milford, MA, and step son Mark McCabe and his wife Rita of Pelham, New Hampshire. She leaves 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by son James Lawrence, son-in-law Brett Clark, and stepson Robert McCabe. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there will be a private family memorial at the gravesite in Dell Park Cemetery, Natick, MA In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "James B. Lawrence Memorial Fund" at The Natick Community Organic Farm for benefit of the farm. Donations can be made payable and mailed to The Natick Community Organic Farm, 117 Eliot Street, Natick MA 01760, or https://ncof.givecloud.co/donate
.