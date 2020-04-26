|
Janet A. (Edmonds) Mitchell, 85, of Medway, died April 24 2020, in MetroWest Medical Center Framingham. She was the wife of the late Paul F. Mitchell, who died in 2001. Born in Melrose, February 22, 1935, the daughter of the late Ormand and Mabel (Youngman) Edmonds, janet was raised in Melrose and had lived in Medway since 1965. Janet had worked for the Gamewell Corporation for twenty years before retiring. Janet then volunteered for many years at the Medway Town Hall and the Medway Senior Center. She had recently been named as a member of the Medway Council on Aging. She had been very active at the Senior Center, being part of the knitting club and the Monday night cribbage group. Janet had volunteered as a poll worker in Medway for 30 years. The most fun Janet had in her life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Kathy Mitchell of Brookline, Vermont, Kevin Mitchell of Medway and Stephen Mitchell and his wife Jennifer of Medway. She was the sister of the late Warren and Ralph Edmonds and Louise McCall. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tracey Newman, Caryn Linde, Michelle Odoardi, Kyle, Kristin and Kristopher Mitchell and her great- grandchildren, Ryann Newman, Ava and Logan Odoardi and Ophelia Mitchell. Due to the COVID 19 situation we find ourselves in, private burial services will be held in St. Joseph Cemetery, Medway. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. The family asks that expressions in her memory be made to the Medway Senior Center , 76 Oakland Street, Medway, MA. 02053 Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, Medway (ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020