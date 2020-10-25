Janet E. (Howe) Holst, 74, of Franklin, died peacefully with family at her side on October 20th, 2020 at Health Alliance Clinton Hospital in Leominster, following an illness. She was the wife of Carlton L. Holst with whom she shared fiftyfour years of marriage. Born January 2nd, 1946, in Cambridge, daughter of the late Frederick and Elizabeth (MacKenzie) Howe, she was a resident of Franklin for over fiftyfive years. Janet was raised in Cambridge and was a graduate of Lowell High School. She continued her education at Northeastern University. Janet was a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked for the Wrentham Developmental Center until retiring. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, watching the Red Sox, reading, crossword puzzles, trips to Walt Disney World and Cape Cod. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Kira L. O'Shaughnessy and her husband Christopher of Bentonville, Ark, Laurie B. Glennon and her husband Christopher of Bellingham and a sister Bonnie Akerley of Westford. Also surviving are her cherished grandchildren, Matthew, Tyler and Karrianne O'Shaughnessy and Sean Glennon. Due to Covid-19, Janet's services will be held privately. Donations in her memory may be sent to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute 450 Brookline Ave. Boston, MA. 02215. The Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. is honored to assist the Holst Family. Guestbook www.oterifuneralhome.com