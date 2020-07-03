1/1
Janice J Cammarata, 72, of Winter Haven FL, formerly of Framingham , MA, died peacefully at home Sunday, June 28th after a brief illness, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of Joseph P Cammarata for 50 years. Born on November 18, 1947 to the late Robert and Alma (Montanari) Urbinati, she graduated from Framingham South High School in 1965. She worked in banking from the age of 16 until she retired. In addition to her husband, she was the devoted mother of Collin Cammarata of Marlborough, Jodie Whyte and her husband Kenny of Milford, Nikie Pavia and her husband Keith of Hopedale. She was the loving grandmother of 7. Cross and Joey Cammarata, Jadyn and Olyvia Whyte, Montanna Laverdure, Gage and Gavin Pavia. She will be missed by her sister, Maurene Davis of Framingham and brother, Robert Urbinati of New York. She is also survived by her nephews Mark, Dean & Todd Davis and niece, Tina Rambarren. Janice loved spending summers in York Beach Maine and time with her grandchildren who she adored. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, golfing, cooking and many activities with her friends in Florida. In light of current circumstances, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local hospice association in your area.

Published in Milford Daily News on Jul. 3, 2020.
